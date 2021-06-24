McAfee had lived for years on the run from US authorities, some of that time aboard a megayacht. He was indicted in Tennessee on tax evasion charges and was charged in a cryptocurrency fraud case in New York.Full Article
Software mogul John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Antivirus entrepreneur John McAfee found dead hours after US extradition approval
betanews
John McAfee, founder of the eponymous antivirus company, has been found dead in his Spanish jail cell. He is thought to have died..
-
News24.com | McAfee founder found dead by suicide in Spanish jail
News24
-
John McAfee, software pioneer turned fugitive, dead at 75
SeattlePI.com
-
John McAfee, software pioneer turned fugitive, dead at 75
SeattlePI.com
-
Larger-than-life antivirus software creator John McAfee dies in Spanish prison by suicide, says lawyer
DNA
More coverage
Silicon Valley Antivirus Software Mogul John McAfee Found Dead in Spanish Prison Cell
CBS 5 SF KPIX
Allen Martin reports on Silicon Valley antivirus mogul John McAfee being found dead in his Spanish prison cell of an apparent..
John McAfee dies by suicide in Spanish prison
Reuters - Politics