Russia records highest daily COVID-19 cases in 5 months

Moscow, June 24 (Petra) -- The Russian Coronavirus Control Center said the country recorded the highest daily COVID-19 cases and deaths in 5 months.In a statement on Thursday, the center said 20,182 cases and 568 deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 5.38 million and the death toll to 131,463 deaths, while the total number of recovery cases has reached 4.91 million.