OHCHR Commissioner strongly condemns systematic racism

GENEVA, June 28 (KUNA) -- United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet issued on Monday an urgent call on the international community to adapt a transformational plan to dismantle systematic racism.This came in a statement she gave, after publishing a report by Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), shedding light on a series of violations of political, economic, social and cultural rights of people of African descent, and targeting them on daily basis in various nations.In Many nations like those located in North, South America and Europe people coming from African ancestry suffer from poverty and encounter sever challenges in gaining their rights for education, health services, proper housing and clean water, along with the obstacles facing their political rights, it added.OHCHR report investigated death of 190 people from African descent and found out that lawmakers in each country do not offer fair juridical punishments for the criminals.It shed light on a number of local, national and regional initiatives to compensate people of African origin by celebrating any anniversary praising their rights.It also criticized failure in acknowledging existence of systematic discrimination, and its strong connections to slavery and colonialization.Bachelet called on the world countries to express a strong political desire to accelerate the process of racial justice, via specific commitments implemented in a fixed period.Following the killing of George Floyd in the United States (US), HRC urged OHCHR to prepare a comprehensive report on systemic racism and violations of international human rights law for people of African descent -- committed by law enforcement agencies.The analysis by OHCHR is based on online consultations with more than 340 people, the majority of whom are of African ancestry, and more than 110 written contributions, along with experts' consultations.