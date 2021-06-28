Global coalition against IS' meeting kicks off in Rome

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, June 28 (KUNA) -- The Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat DAESH's foreign ministers kicked off in Rome on Monday, focusing on the importance of joint work to end the terrorist group's expansion in Africa.The meeting was inaugurated by Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and his US counterpart Antony Blinken, who co-chaired the event.It is also attended by foreign ministers of the coalition's member-countries, including Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Al-Nasser Al-Sabah.Although the so-called Islamic State (IS) was defeated on a regional level, "we have yet to destroy its roots," said Di Maio. He added that Italy's military unit will remain in Iraq to help the country fight IS, while still respecting Iraq's sovereignty.The Italian minister also noted that his country is looking forward to boost its efforts in the NATO mission, and is ready to take the mission's leadership after Denmark.Di Maio suggested that the coalition would form a specialized group to fight IS in Africa in cooperation with African states.On his part, Blinken affirmed that cooperation and joint work since the establishment of the coalition in 2014 was key for defeating IS in Iraq and Syria.The meeting also discussed preventing the terrorist group from recovering after defeat and supporting stability in liberated areas in Iraq and Syria.The meeting is also attended by Secretary Generals of the Interpol, Arab League and the NATO, as well as other senior officials from the UN and the European Union (EU). (pickup previous) mn.ag MENAFN28062021000071011013ID1102355734