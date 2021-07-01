Egyptian Minister of Awqaf Expresses Appreciation for Saudi Arabia's Efforts in Serving the Two Holy Mosques

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Jeddah, July 1, 2021, SPA -- The Arab Republic of Egypt's Minister of Awqaf of Dr. Mohammed Mukhtar Juma has expressed great appreciation for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Crown Prince for their efforts in serving Islamic issues and the Two Holy Mosques. In a statement upon his arrival in Jeddah today, the minister stressed deep-rooted relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Republic of Egypt, praising Saudi Arabia's efforts in consolidating the values of moderation and tolerance. Dr. Mohammed Juma also said that the regulatory controls and health measures issued for this year's Hajj season accord with Sharia teachings on preserving mankind amid the COVID-19 pandemic. --SPA 14:22 LOCAL TIME 11:22 GMT 0012 MENAFN01072021000078011016ID1102375546