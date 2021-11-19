India - #BobIsBack: Abhishek Bachchan is 'innocent' killer in 'Bob Biswas' trailer

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) After a prolonged wait, Abhishek Bachchan's serial killer avatar as Bob Biswas is in front of us. Ahead of its ZEE5 release, the trailer for Bob Biswas was dropped today. Taking the legendary character from Kahaani, Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production have created this spin-off. Here's a breakdown of the trailer. Nomoshkar to the character! Takeaways Why does this story matter? In case you haven't seen 2012's Kahaani, the Ghosh directorial was a thriller focused on an NRI woman (Vidya Balan ) and her quest to find her husband in Kolkata. There, she was threatened by a supaari killer Bob Biswas (Saswata Chatterjee ) whose benign look had sent chills down viewers' spines. Bachchan announced he was leading the spin-off based on this character in 2019. Twitter Post 'Bob Biswas is common man, with a killer of story!' Trailer Biswas leads a dual life but is he innocent? Our favorite good-mannered killer is in a soup. For some unstated reason, the trailer shows, Biswas has lost his memories. The family man has seemingly forgotten about his wife, kids, as well as his hitman profession. But not many want to believe in this. Soon, some mysterious men appoint him to kill again, and Biswas can't believe he used to murder people for sustenance. Comments Is Biswas lying about memory loss? We expect several twists However, things aren't how they seem. Biswas takes up the hitman job again and is quite good at it, despite doubting himself. So it can't be said if he's faking memory loss to escape from some trouble as in one scene he also tells his wife (Chitrangada Singh ) to move to Kalimpong. If the making is anything like Kahaani, many twists are in store. Twitter Post Catch the trailer here Nomoshkar 🙏🏽Meet Bob!#BobisBack #NomoshkarEkMinute #BobBiswas @IChitrangda #SamaraTijori @ghosh09 @gaurikhan @sujoy_g @_GauravVerma @RedChilliesEnt #Boundscript @Zee5India pic.twitter.com/wBez6XwTFw — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 19, 2021 Information Comparisons aside, we expect Junior Bachchan to excel Bachchan does a great job at attempting a role already established by a talented Chatterjee. Comparisons aside, we expect Junior Bachchan to fly. The Diya Annapurna Ghosh-directorial was previously thought to get a summer 2021 theatrical release. But it looks like makers opined OTT would be a better choice for the thriller. The ZEE5 Original will be premiering on December 3. Mark the date! MENAFN19112021000165011035ID1103203666