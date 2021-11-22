Australia removes restrictions on borders to welcome overseas travelers

(MENAFN) On Monday, Australia declared that it is removing constraints on overseas travelers, involving students and experienced labors starting this upcoming month. Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated while speaking to a news conference in Canberra, that the new change was part of his government's domestic scheme to go back to normality. Morrison stated, "from the 1st of December 2021, fully vaccinated eligible visa holders will be able to come to Australia without needing to apply for a travel exemption. Eligible visa holders, including skilled and student cohorts, as well as humanitarian, temporary, working holiday maker and provisional family visa holders." He mentioned that his nation is going to also receive fully vaccinated people of Japan and Korea to travel without going into quarantine from their countries to Australia.