A new COVID variant has been discovered in South Africa, causing other countries to ban travel to and from there.Full Article
WHO names new COVID variant omicron, cautions against travel measures
At least 44 countries, including the United States, have travel restrictions in place as concerns rise about the omicron variant.
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden called the new coronavirus variant omicron a cause for concern but "not a cause for panic" Monday..
