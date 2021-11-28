India - First Test, Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Key takeaways from Day 2

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Pakistan snatched the momentum away from Bangladesh on Day 2 of the first Test in Chattogram. Resuming the day on 253/4, Bangladesh were bowled out for 330. They lost six wickets for 77 runs. Hasan Ali claimed four wickets today to claim a five-wicket haul. In response, the visitors (145/0) have thrived with the bat, with the openers adding a century-plus stand. Bangladesh Bangladesh lose their way with the bat Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim added an unbeaten 204-run stand on Day 1 and needed a good start today. However, they added two runs as Liton was dismissed by Hasan. From there on Bangladesh lost their way by losing regular wickets. Besides, Mehidy Hasan's 38, nobody else chipped in. Bangladesh will be gutted for not scoring 400-plus on this wicket after having the momentum. Hasan Hasan Ali grabs sixth five-wicket haul in Tests Playing his 16th Test match, right-arm pacer Hasan got to 68 wickets. He has matched the tally of former Pakistan cricketer Mahmood Hussain in terms of Test scalps (68). Hasan now has six five-wicket hauls in Tests. He has claimed the 14th-highest number of five-wicket hauls for Pakistan in Tests (6), steering clear of Junaid Khan (5). Feats Notable feats achieved by Hasan Hasan claimed his maiden five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in what was his maiden appearance against them. Out of his 68 Test scalps, 33 of them have now come in Asia from just seven matches. This was also his fourth five-wicket haul in the sub-continent. Meanwhile, Hasan has the third-highest number of Test scalps in 2021 (37). He has an average of 15.40. Show Pakistan openers put on a show On a good batting surface, Pakistan openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique shined to post a century-plus stand. They have posted Pakistan's third-highest stand for the opening wicket against Bangladesh in Tests. The 34-year-old Abid is unbeaten on 93 and is eyeing a fourth Test century. He has also surpassed the 1,000-run mark in Test cricket. Meanwhile, debutant Abdullah registered a fifty. MENAFN28112021000165011035ID1103263140