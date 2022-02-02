The tradition of Groundhog Day dates back to 1886, when the now legendary groundhog supposedly first began predicting the weather.Full Article
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, 6 more weeks of winter
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil Predicts 6 More Weeks Of Winter
Rumble
Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow at Gobblers Knob in Pennsylvania and saw his shadow.
Advertisement
More coverage
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil Predicts 6 More Weeks Of Winter
Newsy
Watch VideoThere will be six more weeks of winter, Punxsutawney Phil predicted as he emerged from his burrow on Wednesday to..
-
Groundhog Day 2022: Punxsutawney Phil predicts more winter weather
USATODAY.com
-
Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow -- 6 more weeks of winter loom
Upworthy
-
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter
Belfast Telegraph
-
Groundhog Day 2022 prediction: 6 more weeks of winter as Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow
Delawareonline