Washington (AFP) Feb 2, 2022



Don't put away those coats and mittens just yet, America. Punxsutawney Phil, the world's furriest weather forecaster, is predicting six more weeks of winter. In an annual February 2 tradition, the groundhog emerged from winter hibernation in his burrow in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday to test the weather. According to his handlers at the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, establishe