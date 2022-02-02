Groundhog Day 2022: Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter
Punxsutawney Phil emerged on Groundhog Day 2022 and saw his shadow, suggesting that six more weeks of winter looms.
Groundhogs , Have Dueling Predictions , About When Spring Will Get Here.
Once a year, Americans ask groundhogs to..
The tradition of Groundhog Day dates back to 1886, when the now legendary groundhog supposedly first began predicting the weather.