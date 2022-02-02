Groundhog Day 2022: Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter

Groundhog Day 2022: Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter

Upworthy

Published

Punxsutawney Phil emerged on Groundhog Day 2022 and saw his shadow, suggesting that six more weeks of winter looms.

#groundhogday #punxsutawneyphil

Full Article