Wylie described the author's wounds as "profound," and noted the loss of sight of one eye. "He had three serious wounds in his neck.Full Article
Salman Rushdie lost sight in one eye following attack, agent says
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Salman Rushdie lost use of eye and hand from attack, agent says
Brisbane Times
Rushdie’s agent described the “totally unexpected and illogical” attack as one that couldn’t have been prevented.
-
Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand
CTV News
-
Salman Rushdie has lost sight in one eye and use of one hand after stabbing, agent says
CBC.ca
-
Salman Rushdie has lost sight in one eye, agent Andrew Wylie says
Upworthy
-
Sir Salman Rushdie ‘lost sight in one eye and use of hand’ in attack – agent
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Salman Rushdie has lost sight in one eye and use of hand after stabbing, says agent
Author Sir Salman Rushdie has lost the sight in an eye and the use of a hand after he was stabbed on stage, his agent has revealed.
Sky News
Salman Rushdie has lost sight in one eye and use of one hand following attack
The 75-year-old author, whose novel The Satanic Verses has prompted calls for his death, was stabbed in the neck and torso as he..
Upworthy