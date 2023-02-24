An external coolant leak was detected on the Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-22, rendering it inoperable for a standard return mission.Full Article
Russia launches spacecraft to rescue cosmonauts, astronaut stranded on ISS
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Russia Launches Soyuz To Replace Damaged Capsule For Cosmonauts Stranded At Space Station
Rumble
Russia launches un-crewed Soyuz capsule to bring home 1 NASA astronaut and 2 Cosmonauts from the ISS after their original return..
Advertisement
More coverage
Russia plans to send new Soyuz spacecraft to fetch ISS crew | Oneindia News *Space
Recently, Russia announced that it would soon launch an uncrewed Soyuz spacecraft to rescue two cosmonauts and a US astronaut from..
Oneindia