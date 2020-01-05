Global  

Ford's Mustang Mach-E gets huge response at dealerships

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The 2021 Mustang Mach-E has triggered a rapid response at Ford dealerships nationally as pony car collectors and others pivot to the all-electric SUV.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Ford Mach-E Interior Design [Video]Ford Mach-E Interior Design

Ford just pulled the wraps off of the Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric SUV that promises Mustang performance with far more practicality when it gets released in late 2020. (Full details here.) It’s..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:10Published

Ford Mach-E Design Preview in Studio [Video]Ford Mach-E Design Preview in Studio

Ford just pulled the wraps off of the Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric SUV that promises Mustang performance with far more practicality when it gets released in late 2020. (Full details here.) It’s..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ford Mustang Mach-E timing details revealed

By Byron Hurd ​​​​​​The Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover was one of the biggest hype magnets of the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, but with...
engadget

Ford says Mustang Mach-E reservations full

Ford Motor Co said on Monday reservations for the first edition of its electric sport utility vehicle, Mustang Mach-E, are full.
Reuters


