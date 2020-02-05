Global  

A tale of two markets: Why are stocks and bonds diverging as coronavirus spreads?

USATODAY.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Stocks are at records, the job market is booming and coronavirus worries have subsided. But the bond market is flashing warning signs for the economy.
It mentioned it following its last rate meeting, and reinforced the same message to Congress on Friday: The coronavirus could have a material impact on growth.

Here's what to expect to hear next week as we see the amount of coronavirus cases spread.

NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has exposed a seeming disconnect between the financial markets and science. Health experts don’t know how far the...
A drop in the number of new coronavirus cases and the Federal Reserve chairman's optimistic view of the economy lifted world stocks for a third day on Wednesday...
