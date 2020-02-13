Global  

Trump pardons junk bond king-turned philanthropist Michael Milken: What you need to know

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Trump pardoned former junk bond Michael Milken, who served two years in prison for securities violations. Trump praised Milken's work as philanthropist
 President Donald Trump spoke to reporters to explain a wave of commutations and pardons for convicted fraudsters, amongst others.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the former Democratic governor of Illinois convicted of corruption for trying to sell former President Barack..

In Campaign 2020, a Twitter war erupts between President Donald Trump and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

President Donald Trump pardoned seven people on Tuesday including former junk bond king Michael Milken and commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the...
Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg trade barbs as Democratic race boils overUS President Donald Trump has traded extraordinary insults with Democratic contender Michael Bloomberg on social media.Trump called billionaire Bloomberg a...
Piper Michelle RT @NoahBookbinder: The President today pardoned junk bond king Michael Milken, convicted of insider trading. News reports indicated that T… 4 seconds ago

TheArticleTrunk Trump pardons ex-‘junk bond king’ Milken, commutes Blagojevich sentence https://t.co/8hA1biBFZc 21 seconds ago

Cult 45- American Patriot 🇺🇸 RT @prayingmedic: Just in: POTUS has issued a pardon for the former junk-bond king, Michael Milken. https://t.co/uyjOeC0i5y 2 minutes ago

Lori Rusher RT @CREWcrew: Trump just pardoned "junk bond king" Michael Milken. Milken was denied pardons by two previous presidents but apparently fo… 2 minutes ago

Mike.L.Gibson RT @Reuters: President Donald Trump has pardoned former ‘junk bond king’ Michael Milken and commuted the prison sentence of ex-Illinois gov… 4 minutes ago

ROBERT Trump pardons ex-'junk bond king' Milken, commutes Blagojevich... https://t.co/AVCaW27mCB 5 minutes ago

Corky Engel Trump Commutes Rod Blagojevich Sentence; Pardons Ex-NY Police Chief Kerik & 'Junk-Bond King' Milken | Zero Hedge https://t.co/Ng621bW6Gd 5 minutes ago

