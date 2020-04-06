Global  

Coronavirus: Kroger to limit shoppers entering stores

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Kroger said Ohio stores will post limits on the number of shoppers permitted inside stores at a given time to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Walmart limits customers amid coronavirus outbreak

Walmart limits customers amid coronavirus outbreak 01:33

 NEWS: Walmart joins other stores in limiting the number of shoppers inside stores to promote social distancing.

