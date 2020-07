National Retailers Association Calls on Governors to Mandate Masks Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

The association representing major retailers including Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's and Target is pushing for state governors to mandate wearing face masks .... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this John D Marvin JUST IN: National Retailers Association Calls on Governors to Mandate Masks https://t.co/FKOOXUCrqt 3 minutes ago