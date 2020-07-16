|
|
|
Walmart, Target, CVS, others add face masks requirements due to COVID-19. See the full list of stores mandating masks
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
More stores are adding mask policies due to rising COVID-19 cases. To shop at Walmart, Sam's Club, Target and CVS, you'll soon need a mask to enter.
|
|
|
|
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
Walmart to require all customers to wear masks 00:20
Walmart, the world's largest retailer, is joining the growing list of companies requiring that all customers wear masks. The requirement will go into effect on Monday.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this
|