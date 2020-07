You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ann Taylor Owner Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy



The operator of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday, the latest retailer to do so during the pandemic. Mahwah, New Jersey-based Ascena Retail Group Inc., which.. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:26 Published 2 days ago Ann Taylor Parent Company Files For Bankruptcy



Ascena Retail Group has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company is planning to close some stores. Its portfolio brands include Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lane Bryant. Coronavirus-related store closures.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27 Published 2 days ago Anne Taylor Parent Company To Close 1,200 Stores



Ascena owns specialty retail brands Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant. The company plans to shut at least 1,200 stores as part of bankruptcy proceedings this week, according to a Bloomberg report. Under its.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Parent of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant files for bankruptcy Ascena Retail Group, the parent company of women’s apparel brands Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Thursday while...

bizjournals 2 days ago





Tweets about this