Johnson & Johnson to Appeal $2.12B Talc Verdict to Supreme Court

Tuesday, 3 November 2020
Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review a $2.12 billion damages award to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in its baby powder and other talc products.
