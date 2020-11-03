Johnson & Johnson to Appeal $2.12B Talc Verdict to Supreme Court Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review a $2.12 billion damages award to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in its baby powder and other talc products. 👓 View full article

