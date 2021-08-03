Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine sold in Blackstone-backed venture
Published
Reese Witherspoon's women-led entertainment group, Hello Sunshine, has been sold to a media company backed by Blackstone.
Published
Reese Witherspoon's women-led entertainment group, Hello Sunshine, has been sold to a media company backed by Blackstone.
It's a perfect day for Reese Witherspoon as the actress and producer is selling the media company she founded to a newly formed..
Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine is being sold to a media company recently launched by former Disney..