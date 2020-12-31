Police Issue New Appeal To Locate Potential Witness: Serious Sexual Assault, Woolley Wakefield
Published
*Thursday December 31, 2020*
Detectives are urging a car driver who may hold important witness information about a Christmas Eve sexual assault in Woolley, near Wakefield, to come forwards
Wakefield District CID are continuing to investigate and appeal for witnesses to a serious sexual assault on a lone female on Wolley Edge Lane, Wolley which took place between between 10.00pm and 10.50pm on 24 December.
read more
--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.