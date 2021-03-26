Man Charged With Murder

Police investigating the death of a woman in Mirfield have charged a man with murder.



Nigel Audsley, 64, of Eastway, Mirfield is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday the 27th of March 2021



The charge relates to the death of 66-year-old Patricia Audsley of Eastway, Mirfield on Thursday the 25th of March 2021.



