Force pays tribute to Duke of Edinburgh

Today, Friday, April 9, 2021, Buckingham Palace has announced the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.



Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said: “Devon and Cornwall Police are saddened to learn of the death of HRH Prince Philip.



“I would like to express our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Prince Philip.



“I also wish to express our condolences with members of the public at this time of national mourning.



“We will be flying our flag at half-mast as a mark of respect across various stations in Devon, Cornwall and Plymouth.



“Memorial plans will be announced by local councils and we ask the public to visit local authority websites for further information.”





--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.