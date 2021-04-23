Serious collision, Clyst St George, East Devon

Police are appealing for witnesses of a collision between a car and a lorry at Clyst St George, near Topsham, yesterday, Thursday 22 April.



The collision occurred at the roundabout by the St George and Dragon pub at 12.10pm and involved a grey Kia Sorento car and a white MAN TMG lorry.



As a result of the collision, the front seat passenger in the Kia – a woman in her 70s –received serious injuries including broken ribs and was air lifted to Derriford Hospital for treatment. The driver – a man in his 80s – suffered broken wrists and ribs.



Officers from the Alliance’s No Excuse and Roads Policing Teams attended and the road was shut for approximately five hours while an investigation of the scene was conducted. Police would like to thank the public for their patience while they investigated the scene.



Anyone who witnesses the incident or was in the area at the time and has any information which could assist the enquiry, such as dashcam footage, is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 366, 22/4/21.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.