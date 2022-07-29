Neighbours – everybody needs good neighbours

This evening, many people in the UK will watch the final episode of long-running Australian soap Neighbours. But don’t be sad – being a good neighbour doesn’t have to end here; we can all be one in our own communities. As holiday session begins in earnest, we’ve compiled some hints and tips on how you […] --- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Avon and Somerset Constabulary - please visit their official website for further information.