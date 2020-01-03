Global  

House lawyers and DOJ feud over McGahn testimony and Mueller material

CBS News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The House Judiciary Committee faced off against the Justice Department in a pair of cases that stem from former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
