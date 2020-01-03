The House Judiciary Committee faced off against the Justice Department in a pair of cases that stem from former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources DOJ seeks to pause judge's order for McGahn testimony U.S. Justice Department lawyers asked a judge on Tuesday to put on hold a ruling requiring former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify to U.S. lawmakers as part of the Democratic-led impeachment.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:05Published on November 27, 2019 DOJ seeks to pause judge's order for McGahn testimony U.S. Justice Department lawyers asked a judge on Tuesday to put on hold a ruling requiring former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify to U.S. lawmakers as part of the Democratic-led impeachment.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:04Published on November 26, 2019

Tweets about this RAY BAEZ House lawyers and DOJ feud over McGahn testimony and Mueller material https://t.co/jGV6dXnA9z https://t.co/sAseM9qMxt 2 hours ago bob kovach RT @RobLegare: House Dem and DOJ attorneys argued in DC Appeals Court today over former WH Counsel McGhan’s testimony, sealed Mueller docs… 2 hours ago Rob Legare House Dem and DOJ attorneys argued in DC Appeals Court today over former WH Counsel McGhan’s testimony, sealed Muel… https://t.co/WOC3pKWZZ9 2 hours ago