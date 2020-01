Court blocks Trump push to restrict green cards for welfare-tapping immigrants

A federal appeals court on Wednesday declined to lift an injunction on the Trump administration’s “public charge” rule that would restrict green cards for immigrants deemed likely to be reliant on welfare.



Recent related news from verified sources Last US-wide block on Trump immigrant policy under appeal NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court is considering whether to lift the final nationwide temporary injunction against a Trump administration policy that...

Seattle Times 1 week ago Also reported by • Reuters

U.S. court won't let Trump enforce 'public charge' immigration rule WA federal appeals court on Wednesday refused to set aside an injunction blocking the Trump administration from enforcing a rule that would withhold green cards...

Reuters India 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this