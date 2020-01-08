Global  

Court blocks Trump push to restrict green cards for welfare-tapping immigrants

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
A federal appeals court on Wednesday declined to lift an injunction on the Trump administration’s “public charge” rule that would restrict green cards for immigrants deemed likely to be reliant on welfare.
