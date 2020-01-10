New Des Moines Register poll has Bernie Sanders leading in Iowa
Friday, 10 January 2020
5 hours ago)
Sanders is followed by Senator Elizabeth Warren with 17%, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 16% and former Vice President Joe Biden at 15%
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders leads in the latest poll of Iowa voters released on Friday and conducted by the state’s largest newspaper, one of the most watched surveys in the state, which holds the first presidential primary contest next month. Sanders received 20% in the... Bernie Sanders Leads In Iowa Poll 00:32
