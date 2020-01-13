Global  

Mueller witness George Nader sentenced on child porn, sex trafficking charges

FOXNews.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
A political hobnobber who featured prominently as a key witness in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation faces at least a decade in prison after pleading guilty to charges of child sex trafficking and possessing child pornography.
News video: George Nader, Key Mueller Witness, Pleads Guilty To Charges

George Nader, Key Mueller Witness, Pleads Guilty To Charges 00:31

 George Nader, who served as a key witness in Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 election, has pleaded guilty.

Key Witness in Mueller Probe to Serve 10 Years in Prison on Child Pornography, Sex Trafficking Charges


TIME

Mueller probe witness pleads guilty on child sex charges

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation will serve at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to...
Seattle Times


