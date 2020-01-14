House Democrats huddle ahead of expected transfer of Trump impeachment charges to Senate
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday will discuss the strategy and timing for sending articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate as Republicans balk at a call to dismiss the charges without a trial.
Karine Jean-Pierre, MSNBC political analyst and chief public affairs officer at MoveOn.org, warns that President Donald Trump’s impeachment will not change his behavior. “He's going to commit another crime, and that's something Congress is going to have to figure out,” she...