Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NSA identifies "critical vulnerability" in Microsoft Windows 10

CBS News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Microsoft released its patch on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: NSA Warns Microsoft Of 'Severe,' 'Critical' Security Weakness In Windows 10

NSA Warns Microsoft Of 'Severe,' 'Critical' Security Weakness In Windows 10 00:35

 The National Security Agency disclosed a major vulnerability in the latest version of Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 to Microsoft. Gizmodo reports Microsoft released a fix for the issue on Tuesday. The NSA took the unusual step of issuing a press release on the matter. It wrote that the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NSA Finds Major Security Flaw In Windows 10, Free Fix Issued [Video]NSA Finds Major Security Flaw In Windows 10, Free Fix Issued

Allen Martin reports on the National Security Agency warning Windows 10 users to install critical security patch (1-14-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:17Published

NSA Finds Serious Vulnerability In Microsoft's Operating Systems [Video]NSA Finds Serious Vulnerability In Microsoft's Operating Systems

The National Security Agency says it has found a serious vulnerability in all of Microsoft's operating systems; Hilary Lane reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft patches Windows 10 security flaw discovered by the NSA

Microsoft patches Windows 10 security flaw discovered by the NSAIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Microsoft is patching a serious flaw in various versions of Windows today after the National Security Agency (NSA)...
The Verge Also reported by •TechCrunchIndependentbetanewsReuters

NSA discovers a serious flaw in Windows 10

The US National Security Agency (NSA) has discovered a major flaw in Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 that could potentially expose users to "significant...
betanews


Tweets about this

EenaRuffini

Christina Ruffini RT @Olivia_Gazis: Part of the NSA's efforts to improve its partnerships with the government, the private sector and the public, Neuberger s… 20 minutes ago

Olivia_Gazis

Olivia Gazis Part of the NSA's efforts to improve its partnerships with the government, the private sector and the public, Neube… https://t.co/NZGFVDaafO 1 hour ago

slackerscoza

slacker 🔹 RT @NifesKnightZero: @Windows You guys are screwing up again.... NSA identifies "critical vulnerability" in Microsoft Windows 10 https://t.… 3 hours ago

NifesKnightZero

Jose C. Martinez @Windows You guys are screwing up again.... NSA identifies "critical vulnerability" in Microsoft Windows 10… https://t.co/80kRIU6oDM 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.