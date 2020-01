Americans understand abuse of power "with any other executive in any other position," Rep. Val Demings says Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

In an exclusive interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell, four House impeachment managers outline their case against President Trump in the Senate impeachment trial. Watch more of O'Donnell's interview with Representatives Val Demings, Jason Crow, Zoe Lofgren and Adam Schiff on Tuesday's "CBS Evening News" at 6:30 p.m. ET. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this I 💙 the Blues RT @CBSEveningNews: "I don't think anybody in America would have a problem understanding abuse of power and how critical that is with any o… 56 minutes ago