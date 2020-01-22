Global  

Hawley calls Chief Justice Roberts' admonishment at impeachment trial 'extraordinary'

Wednesday, 22 January 2020
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., a former clerk for Chief Justice John Roberts, called the justice's admonishment of both President Trump's legal team and the House Democratic impeachment managers' language late Tuesday night "extraordinary."
News video: Chief Justice Admonishes Both Sides On Impeachment

Chief Justice Admonishes Both Sides On Impeachment 02:06

 Chief Justice John Roberts scolded House impeachment managers and President Donald Trump’s defense lawyers during the Senate impeachment trial.

