Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern promises Labour will run a 'positive, factual, robust' election campaign
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is promising that this year's election will not descend into mudslinging and scrapping, telling Labour MPs and media Labour will run a "positive campaign" in 2020. She also revealed that some of the...
While Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won the election in Canada, he continues to put himself in troubling situations. According to CNN, he tried to do something nice by bringing pastries from a..