Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern promises Labour will run a 'positive, factual, robust' election campaign

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Trudeau Buys Doughnuts And Faces Backlash While Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won the election in Canada, he continues to put himself in troubling situations. According to CNN, he tried to do something nice by bringing pastries from a.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 4 days ago Boris Johnson: The Labour Party needs to change their tune Jeremy Corbyn has accused Boris Johnson of not answering questions on Universal Credit during PMQs. The Labour Party leader brought up concerns over the two-child limit, saying it had brought about.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ardern set to offer olive branch to Whānau Ora claimants Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to invite the Māori women leaders behind the Waitangi Tribunal claim on Whānau Ora to an urgent meeting with her following...

New Zealand Herald 5 days ago



New Zealand PM commits to 'positive' election campaign, warns of fake news New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday she would wage a "positive" 2020 election campaign, announcing her party had signed up to Facebook's...

Reuters 5 days ago





Tweets about this