GOP Rep. Doug Collins to run for Georgia Senate seat

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., who has been one of President Trump's staunchest defenders through the impeachment process, is expected to announce that he will run for U.S. Senate. 
Recent related news from verified sources

Rep. Doug Collins expected to run for Senate, setting up GOP clash

The move complicates Republicans' efforts to hold onto a battleground Senate seat.
Politico

Bill would set primaries in special Georgia U.S. Senate vote

ATLANTA (AP) — Newly appointed U.S. Sen Kelly Loeffler could face an unexpected GOP primary later this year in her quest to hold onto her seat under a bill...
Seattle Times


