Trump praises Pompeo for confrontation with NPR reporter: 'You did a good job on her'

Politico Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The secretary of state reportedly exploded at NPR's Mary Louise Kelly after she asked probing questions about Ukraine.
"I think you did a good job on her" -Trump on Pompeo's row with reporter 00:39

 Referring to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's treatment of an NPR reporter, U.S. President Donald Trump said, "I think you did a good job on her."

Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter [Video]Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter

President Donald Trump praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interview with Louise Kelly. According to Business Insider, Pompeo mistreated the NPR reporter in the segment “All Things..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

"I think you did a good job on her" -Trump on Pompeo's row with reporter [Video]"I think you did a good job on her" -Trump on Pompeo's row with reporter

Referring to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo&apos;s treatment of an NPR reporter, U.S. President Donald Trump said, &quot;I think you did a good job on her.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump praises Pompeo over his Ukraine-related dispute with an NPR reporter.

“That reporter couldn’t have done too good a job on you yesterday, huh?” Mr. Trump said to Mr. Pompeo, with a half-smile on his face. “I think you did a...
NYTimes.com

"I think you did a good job on her." Trump praises Pompeo for blasting NPR host

Pompeo has engaged in an escalating confrontation with NPR host Mary Louise Kelly. She says Pompeo cursed and shouted at her for asking about Ukraine.
USATODAY.com


