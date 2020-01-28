Trump praises Pompeo for confrontation with NPR reporter: 'You did a good job on her'

“That reporter couldn’t have done too good a job on you yesterday, huh?” Mr. Trump said to Mr. Pompeo, with a half-smile on his face. “I think you did a...

"I think you did a good job on her." Trump praises Pompeo for blasting NPR host Pompeo has engaged in an escalating confrontation with NPR host Mary Louise Kelly. She says Pompeo cursed and shouted at her for asking about Ukraine.

USATODAY.com 9 hours ago



