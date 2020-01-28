Global  

Trump lawyer calls Bolton book 'inadmissible,' as defense team wraps impeachment arguments

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
President Trump’s legal team argued John Bolton’s book manuscript should be “inadmissible” in the impeachment trial and urged an immediate acquittal as they wrapped up arguments before senators on Tuesday.
News video: Dems asking 'remove president, tear up ballots': Trump's defense team

Dems asking 'remove president, tear up ballots': Trump's defense team 01:40

 White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, the head of the President Trump's defense team at his impeachment trial, told Senators on Saturday they would be denying voters their right to give their opinion on Trump at the Nov. 3 presidential election if they found him guilty and ousted him now.

Sekulow Shrugs Off Bolton Bombshell [Video]Sekulow Shrugs Off Bolton Bombshell

President Donald Trump’s defense lawyer says claims by former national security advisor John Bolton that the president did try to extract a quid pro quo from Ukraine are not a big deal.

John R. Bolton’s Book Confirms Connection Between Ukraine Aid and Trump’s Inquiries [Video]John R. Bolton’s Book Confirms Connection Between Ukraine Aid and Trump’s Inquiries

A manuscript of John R. Bolton’s unpublished book, ‘The Room Where It Happened,’ has circulated in recent weeks providing an inside look at Donald Trump’s communications with the Ukraine.

'We want to hear that': News of John Bolton's book casts shadow over Trump impeachment trial

The House impeachment managers said Bolton's reported claims directly contradict key elements of Trump's defense.
USATODAY.com

News24.com | Bolton book revelations roil Trump impeachment trial

White House lawyers are to resume their defense of President Donald Trump at his Senate impeachment trial as explosive revelations from former national security...
News24


LarryNorrisJr

Larry Norris, Jr. RT @JordanSekulow: Trump lawyer calls Bolton book 'inadmissible,' as defense team wraps impeachment arguments https://t.co/g9WEjaDhet 3 seconds ago

GoldieSue

Goldie S. Ford RT @ChuckCallesto: Breaking #FoxNews Alert : Trump lawyer calls Bolton book 'inadmissible,' as defense team wraps arguments in Senate impea… 4 seconds ago

nebel_chris

Chris Nebel RT @Bamafanaticfan1: Trump lawyer calls Bolton book 'inadmissible,' as defense team wraps impeachment arguments https://t.co/cmSImsSI9W ⁦@… 15 seconds ago

pglippard

Philip Lippard And even if Bolton’s allegations – which Trump denies – are true, Trump’s legal team said that the president still… https://t.co/zMTkmoqAFY 17 seconds ago

TheMaverick_M

Maverick 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @ItoniLl: Trump lawyer calls Bolton book 'inadmissible,' as defense team wraps impeachment arguments https://t.co/m3JaV1eiXv Sekulow d… 19 seconds ago

Rbigzs

Rose🌹🇺🇸 America First ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @canine2: Case CLOSED! Here us @SenatorRomney⁩, ⁦@lisamurkowski⁩? ENOUGH of the BS ALREADY! Back to running the country with ⁦@POTUS⁩… 20 seconds ago

IssakChik

issak chik Breaking #FoxNews Alert : Trump lawyer calls Bolton book 'inadmissible,' as defense team wraps arguments in Senate impeachment trial 34 seconds ago

Rparkerscience

Rene' Parker 🇺🇸 Trump lawyer calls Bolton book 'inadmissible,' as defense team wraps impeachment arguments https://t.co/X2yvTsVKtp 39 seconds ago

