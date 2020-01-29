Global  

Dershowitz: Trump can't be impeached for quid pro quo to win reelection

CBS News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
"If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment."
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump lawyer says quid pro quo to help reelection is not impeachable

Trump lawyer says quid pro quo to help reelection is not impeachable 04:19

 Prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz, a member of President Donald Trump's legal team, argued on the Senate floor Wednesday that a quid pro quo motivated by helping the president's reelection effort is not impeachable conduct.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sekulow Shrugs Off Bolton Bombshell [Video]Sekulow Shrugs Off Bolton Bombshell

President Donald Trump’s defense lawyer says claims by former national security advisor John Bolton that the president did try to extract a quid pro quo from Ukraine are not a big deal.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:01Published

Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim [Video]Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim

Donald Trump's lawyers continued their defense of the U.S. president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump's deal with Ukraine was, in..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dershowitz: Trump pursuing quid pro quo to help re-election is not impeachable

Dershowitz: Trump pursuing quid pro quo to help re-election is not impeachable
euronews

Dershowitz Argues Trump Can’t Be Impeached — Because He Thought His Re-Election Was in the ‘National Interest’

*Alan Dershowitz* has maintained that nothing in *John Bolton's* book would be impeachable, and, when asked today by *Ted Cruz* if it would matter if President...
Mediaite

