Trump gaffe puts Kansas City Chiefs in wrong state

CBS News Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
In tweet congratulating team after its Super Bowl win, he said it's based in Kansas. But it's actually based in Missouri.
News video: Trump Congratulates Wrong State On Superbowl Win

Trump Congratulates Wrong State On Superbowl Win 01:22

 President Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate the state of Kansas for the victory by Kansas City Chiefs in the Superbowl. Only problem being the Chiefs are from Missouri.

Kansas City Coach Andy Reid Remembers San Francisco State Roots [Video]Kansas City Coach Andy Reid Remembers San Francisco State Roots

Despite having football roots tracing back to San Francisco, the home of his Super Bowl rivals, Chiefs coach Andy Reid is all about Kansas City. Dennis O'Donnell reports. (1-22-2020)

SUPER BOWL: Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Recalls his years as a coach at San Francisco State [Video]SUPER BOWL: Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Recalls his years as a coach at San Francisco State

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Recalls his years as a coach at San Francisco State

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

U.S. President Donald Trump drew scorn and laughter on social media Sunday after placing the Kansas City Chiefs in the wrong state following their Super Bowl...
Japan Today

Donald Trump Incorrectly Congratulates State of Kansas on Chiefs Win, Team Actually Hails From Missouri

Donald Trump made a big mistake when congratulating the Kansas City Chiefs on their 2020 Super Bowl win! The President took to his Twitter to share his thoughts...
Just Jared

