DOJ prosecutors resign after top brass reverses course on Roger Stone sentencing

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Three career Department of Justice prosecutors abruptly resigned their posts on Tuesday, in an apparent dramatic protest just hours after senior leaders at the DOJ said they would take the extraordinary step of effectively overruling the prosecutors' judgment by seeking a lesser sentence for President Trump's former adviser Roger Stone.
 The move comes just hours after the president took to Twitter to blast prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office for their suggested seven to nine years behind bars.

