Trump won't say whether he'll pardon Roger Stone

Thursday, 13 February 2020 () President Trump is praising his Justice Department for intervening in the sentencing recommendation of his former campaign adviser Roger Stone. Democrats are now calling for Attorney General William Barr to testify. AP White House reporter Jill Colvin, New York Times congressional reporter Sheryl Gay Stolberg, and CBSN legal analyst Rebecca Roiphe join "Red & Blue" with a look at what comes next.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he did not intervene to ask the Justice Department to seek a shorter prison sentence for his former adviser Roger Stone, but Trump said he would be allowed to do so.
Roger Stone was refused his request for a new trial on Wednesday. Stone has received support from high places this week, including word that the Justice Department would seek a lighter sentence in his..
Four federal prosecutors resigned from the Roger Stone case after Justice Department officials under Attorney General William Barr changed their recommended... CBS News Also reported by •Mediaite •Reuters •USATODAY.com
