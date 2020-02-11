Trump won't say whether he'll pardon Roger Stone

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

President Trump is praising his Justice Department for intervening in the sentencing recommendation of his former campaign adviser Roger Stone. Democrats are now calling for Attorney General William Barr to testify. AP White House reporter Jill Colvin, New York Times congressional reporter Sheryl Gay Stolberg, and CBSN legal analyst Rebecca Roiphe join "Red & Blue" with a look at what comes next. 👓 View full article

