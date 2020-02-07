Global  

Trump administration to deploy Border Patrol to sanctuary cities to help ICE catch illegal immigrants

FOXNews.com Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
The Trump administration is deploying Border Patrol agents to “sanctuary” jurisdictions across the country to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) track down and detain illegal immigrants who have been freed by left-wing cities and states.
News video: Border Patrol Agents Being Deployed To Boston Area For 'Routine Immigration Enforcement'

Border Patrol Agents Being Deployed To Boston Area For 'Routine Immigration Enforcement' 02:13

 The Trump administration is going to send Border Patrol agents to sanctuary cities around the country, including the Boston area. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

WBZ News Update For February 15 [Video]WBZ News Update For February 15

Border Patrol Deployed To Sanctuary Cities; 43 Teens Found With Fake IDs In Lawrence Pub; Dedham Police Investigate 2 Convenience Store Robberies; Warm Weather To Come

Controversial New Border Security Plan In The Works [Video]Controversial New Border Security Plan In The Works

A controversial new border security plan is in the works. Elite agents would be sent to so-called sanctuary cities, including New York and Newark; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Trump To Send Tactical Border Patrol Units To Aid ICE In New York, Newark

Tactical teams would be sent to so-called sanctuary cities that do not cooperate in handing over immigrants to be deported by the federal government.
CBS 2

Trump Punishes New York For Immigration Law With Global Entry Halt Announced on Tucker Carlson’s Show

The Trump administration announced it would punish New York for issuing drivers licenses to illegal immigrants by excluding residents in the state from global...
Mediaite


