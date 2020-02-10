Global  

President Trump Offers Clemency To Blagojevich, Kerik, Milken, Others

NPR Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
President Trump commuted the prison term of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, and pardoned former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik and former Wall Street financier Michael Milken.
 President Donald Trump spoke to reporters to explain a wave of commutations and pardons for convicted fraudsters, amongst others.

