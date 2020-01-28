Global  

North Carolina voter ID law blocked by appeals court as discriminatory

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
A North Carolina appeals court on Tuesday blocked the state’s voter identification law from going into effect, arguing it was a “discriminatory intent” to suppress black votes and should have been blocked months ago.  
