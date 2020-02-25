Trump throws Hoekstra, Ratcliffe in the mix for DNI post Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

President Trump is now considering U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands Pete Hoekstra and Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe as candidates to be the next Director of National Intelligence, according to sources familiar with the process. 👓 View full article

Recent related news from verified sources Trump nominates John Ratcliffe for top intelligence post President Trump on Friday said he is nominating Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe to serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

FOXNews.com



