Trump throws Hoekstra, Ratcliffe in the mix for DNI post

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
President Trump is now considering U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands Pete Hoekstra and Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe as candidates to be the next Director of National Intelligence, according to sources familiar with the process.
Trump nominates John Ratcliffe for top intelligence post

President Trump on Friday said he is nominating Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe to serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI).
FOXNews.com

