Trump rips into Roger Stone jury foreperson, judge amid request for new trial

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
President Trump on Tuesday ripped into the “totally biased” jury foreperson and judge in the trial of ally Roger Stone -- just as Stone was requesting a new trial at a hearing in Washington D.C.
News video: Trump Again Weighs In On Roger Stone Case: 'Tainted' Juror, 'Biased' Judge

Trump Again Weighs In On Roger Stone Case: 'Tainted' Juror, 'Biased' Judge 00:35

 President Trump weighed in on the Roger Stone case.

