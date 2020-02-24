Global  

Clyburn Endorses Biden Ahead of South Carolina Primary

NPR Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Clyburn is a top House Democrat and one of the most influential African Americans in South Carolina politics. Biden said Clyburn had voice of "moral clarity."
News video: Joe Biden hopeful key endorsement will ignite presidential campaign

Joe Biden hopeful key endorsement will ignite presidential campaign 00:56

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is hoping an endorsement from influential congressman Jim Clyburn in the South Carolina primary will help kickstart his flagging campaign. Mr Biden is currently behind rivals Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg in the race to become the Democratic nominee for...

South Carolina Rep. Clyburn endorses Biden before primary [Video]South Carolina Rep. Clyburn endorses Biden before primary

James Clyburn, the No. 3 Democrat in the House of Representatives and an influential black legislator from the early voting state of South Carolina, said on Wednesday he would endorse former U.S. Vice..

Jim Clyburn To Endorse Joe Biden [Video]Jim Clyburn To Endorse Joe Biden

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn plans to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden. According to Politico, Clyburn is the highest ranking African American in Congress. Pressure to endorse Biden grew..

Rep. Jim Clyburn Endorses Joe Biden Ahead Of South Carolina Primary

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., about his decision to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden for president.
NPR

Clyburn endorses Joe Biden ahead of South Carolina primary

House Majority Whip James Clyburn endorsed Joe Biden on Wednesday for the Democratic nomination for president, giving a boost to the former vice president who is...
FOXNews.com

