Clyburn Endorses Biden Ahead of South Carolina Primary

Clyburn is a top House Democrat and one of the most influential African Americans in South Carolina politics. Biden said Clyburn had voice of "moral clarity."



Recent related videos from verified sources South Carolina Rep. Clyburn endorses Biden before primary James Clyburn, the No. 3 Democrat in the House of Representatives and an influential black legislator from the early voting state of South Carolina, said on Wednesday he would endorse former U.S. Vice.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54Published 9 hours ago Jim Clyburn To Endorse Joe Biden House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn plans to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden. According to Politico, Clyburn is the highest ranking African American in Congress. Pressure to endorse Biden grew.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Rep. Jim Clyburn Endorses Joe Biden Ahead Of South Carolina Primary NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., about his decision to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

NPR 4 hours ago



Clyburn endorses Joe Biden ahead of South Carolina primary House Majority Whip James Clyburn endorsed Joe Biden on Wednesday for the Democratic nomination for president, giving a boost to the former vice president who is...

FOXNews.com 10 hours ago



